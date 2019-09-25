|
Douglas E. Paddock
Douglas E. Paddock, 65, formerly of New Fairfield, passed away at Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center in Caribou, ME on August 29, 2019.
Doug, son of Anne (Kastner) and Robert Paddock, was born January 8,1954 in Newton, MA. He graduated from Rippowam H.S. of Stamford in 1972 and received a B.S. in Business Administration from Northeastern in 1977.
Doug is survived by his daughters, Nicole, Michaela, and McKenzie Paddock, his former spouse, Susan Gorey-Paddock, and his brother, David Paddock. Doug's family will be holding a small, private service.
Published in News Times on Sept. 26, 2019