More Obituaries for Douglas Paddock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas E. Paddock


1954 - 2019
Douglas E. Paddock Obituary
Douglas E. Paddock
Douglas E. Paddock, 65, formerly of New Fairfield, passed away at Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center in Caribou, ME on August 29, 2019.
Doug, son of Anne (Kastner) and Robert Paddock, was born January 8,1954 in Newton, MA. He graduated from Rippowam H.S. of Stamford in 1972 and received a B.S. in Business Administration from Northeastern in 1977.
Doug is survived by his daughters, Nicole, Michaela, and McKenzie Paddock, his former spouse, Susan Gorey-Paddock, and his brother, David Paddock. Doug's family will be holding a small, private service.
Published in News Times on Sept. 26, 2019
