Douglas M. Patton

On March 5, 2019, Douglas Michael Patton, 35, of North Carolina, tragically departed this world at Duke Medical Center.

Doug was born March 24, 1983, in Danbury, CT. He attended the Danbury Public School system and later moved to North Carolina where many beautiful things awaited him.

Doug will be remembered by many as a quiet, caring person who enjoyed the simple things in life. Doug remained humble his entire life and was grateful for everything he had. He was funny in his quiet way, constantly making his friends and family laugh and smile. Doug was stubborn when it came to his beliefs, and when his mind was set, there was no changing it. He was very intelligent, especially when it came to his love for gardening. He was also passionate about healthy living through diet and exercise. No matter the distance, Doug always held his family and friends close to his heart.

Doug will forever be sadly missed by his soulmate, Yesse Amador, as well as their daughter and his whole world, Valerie. He will always be missed by his mother Ann and fiance Robert Repko, his father's wife Debbie, his brothers Dave, Dan, Dennis and wife Jennifer, his sisters Kristen and husband Tim, Kathy, and Erin and husband Ian. He will also be missed by his paternal grandmother, Jessie Patton, and his maternal grandfather, Walter Savage, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Doug loved his nieces and nephews: Matthew, Alisa, Madison, Drew, Brett, Krystianna, Piper, and Brooks.

Doug will join his father David, sister Diana, brother Drew, maternal grandmother Eileen, paternal grandfather John, cousin Katrina, uncle Glenn, and Gwen (late wife of Walter) in Heaven.

Anyone wishing to celebrate Doug's life is welcome to join the family on Saturday, May 11, 2019, for a memorial service held at King Street Church in Danbury, CT, at 1:00 p.m.

"May the road rise to meet you,

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

And the rain fall soft upon your fields.

And, until we meet again,

May God hold you in the hollow of His hand."

- An Irish Blessing, author unknown Published in News Times on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary