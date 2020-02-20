|
|
E. Betty Lauf ("Betty")
E. Betty Lauf ("Betty"), of Selinsgrove, PA passed peacefully on February 17, 2020 at home after a long illness; she was 91 years old. Born in Danbury, CT on October 29, 1928, Betty was the daughter of the late Charles and Sophia (Ulan) Hummel. She was a graduate of Danbury High School. In addition to attending Danbury High, Betty took additional courses at Henry Abbott Technical School, and the State Educational Dept. where she attended several development seminars. Betty was employed by the Barden Corp. for 22 years as an Engineering Technician in the Metrology Laboratory and for seven years as staff secretary to the Research Manager. She later became manager of the computer Graphics Division of Warlock Computers Corp. in Georgetown, CT. She served as Vice President of the Stanley Richter Assoc., a cultural center for the arts in Danbury, CT and was a former member of the Danbury Chapter of the National Secretaries Assoc. On May 21, 1949 she married her late husband, Robert E. Lauf ("Bob"), and in 1971, they moved from Danbury, CT to Selinsgrove, PA when Bob became the editor of The Daily Item (1971-1989) in Sunbury, PA.
Betty was a member of Christ's United Lutheran Church in Millmont, PA and a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danbury, CT, where she was a choir member. Betty was also a member of the Susquehanna Valley Country Club in Hummels Wharf, PA and the Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury, CT.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob, and by her sisters: Olga Cavanaugh, Marliyn Craft, Charlotte Roach Meyer, Joan Spreckelson and Barbara Petten. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.
There will be no calling hours or service. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the:
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Inc.
395 State Street
Sunbury, PA 17801
In lieu of the flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to: VNA Health System Crossings Hospice, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family would like to take the opportunity to extend their appreciation to her caregiver, Arlene Kreider for the many years of love and care she provided to Betty
Published in News Times on Feb. 21, 2020