|
|
E. George Sabino, Jr.
E. George Sabino, Jr., 82, of New Fairfield, CT passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Regional Hospice in Danbury, CT. He was the husband of Angela (Albanese) Sabino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at St. Edward Church, New Fairfield, CT. Entombment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY
Friends will be received from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions in George's memory to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Danbury, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Sept. 29, 2019