|
|
Earl Wood
Thomaston – Earl W. Wood, 80, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Sears) Wood and then longtime companion of the late Loretta Ostuni.
Earl was born in Waterbury on February 14, 1939 to Earl and Genevieve (Screen) Wood. He was raised in Thomaston, graduated from Thomaston High and earned his associate degree at Post. He worked as a credit analysis for GE and Boehringer Ingelheim. Earl honorably served his country in the Air Force. He was a UConn Women's Basketball; NY Giants; and Boston Red Sox fan. He was also a Frank Sinatra and big band fan and found every opportunity to dance. Earl loved to dance and had performed at the Opera House and was a member of the Stag Club Minstrel.
Earl is survived by his children, David L. Wood, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Thomaston; and Dawn M. Madden, and her husband, Jeffrey, of Thomaston; his stepchildren, Debbie Ball; and Penny Pilbin; his late companion's children, whom he loved as his own, Deborah Ostuni Stiewing, and her husband, James and George Bellesheim; his grandchildren, Aiden Wood; Owen Wood; Sergeant Dale Madden, U.S. Army; Dylan Madden; Chelsa Tomasello; Brook Pechenko; Glenn Stiewing; and Jessica Ragusa; 8 great-grandchildren; and other beloved extended family and friends.
Including his wife Patricia Wood, and companion, Loretta Ostuni, Earl was predeceased by his stepson, Andrew Ball.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lyons Funeral Home, 46 High Street, Thomaston. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 1 East Main Street, Thomaston. Meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery.
To leave notes of comfort for Earl's family, visit his tribute page at www.lyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 27, 2019