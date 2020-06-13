Edmond James (Buddy) McCarthyEdmond James (Buddy) McCarthy passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020.Buddy was born August 23,1939 in the Bronx, NY, the son of the late Edmond J. McCarthy and Isabel Sullivan McCarthyOn October 15, 1960, Buddy married Catherine Theresa Barrett in St. Luke's Church, Whitestone, Queens New York. They were married for nearly 60 wonderful years.Besides his loving wife Catherine, Buddy leaves behind his four children; Billy, Colleen Talbot (John), Tom (Mary) and Kevin. Buddy also leaves seven grandchildren who he deeply loved and was immensely proud of; Brian Talbot, James Talbot (fiancé Jackie), Jacqueline Talbot, Joe Talbot, Meghan McCarthy, Michelle Ritter (Jeff) and Michael McCarthy (fiancé Catherine). He also leaves his brother Robert McCarthy and his sister Patricia McCarthy, his sister-in-law Ann Marie Wallace and brother-in-law John Barrett (Joni). Buddy also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. He shared a special bond with his late mother and father-in-law Rose and William Barrett.Buddy graduated from St. Helena's High School in the Bronx in 1957. He attended Iona College and the Traffic School of New York where he graduated first in his class. In 1970 the family moved to New Fairfield, CT Buddy enjoyed a long and successful career as Director of Transportation at both American Can Company and Potash Company of America. After retiring, Buddy was coerced back into the workforce by his son Tom and his friend Zach Grant at Grant McCarthy Group. He loved his time there making new friends who were impressed with his work ethic, knowledge and his mathematical mind. No calculator or notepad was needed for Buddy he just instantaneously processed it all in his head.Buddy was all about family. Coaching his sons baseball teams and acting as "official" quarterback in neighborhood football games. Unless he was working Buddy never missed an event involving his children and grandchildren; baseball games, football games, basketball games, hockey games, soccer games, school plays, grandparents day - whatever it was, if it involved the kids or grandkids he and Cathy were there. Buddy was a longtime fixture along with his son Kevin as ushers at the 400 p.m. Saturday Mass at St. Edward's in New Fairfield.Buddy was known for his great sense of humor. If nothing else you could always laugh. His love of sports was passed on to the whole family.He had Giants season tickets for nearly 50 years. He loved the Rangers and the Mets. His encyclopedic knowledge and memory of sporting events was legendary. We will never forget the great times at Saratoga. Nothing better in the world then cashing a few tickets with Buddy and celebrating with dinner and a few cold ones at The Parting Glass. He was truly a kind gentleman but you did risk losing your arm if you tried to beat him to the dinner check. He was loved and will be missed by everyone that knew him.The family would like to thank both the staff at the Danbury Regional Hospice and the Doctors and Nurses at Danbury Hospital for their kindness, compassion and care. A special thanks to Buddy's beloved daughter-in-law Mary McCarthy and his dear friend Tracey Rullo for their tireless and heroic efforts going above and beyond during his hospital stay.Due to the pandemic, a memorial Mass will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Church in the near future.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be to St. Edward The Confessor Church, 21 Brush Hill Rd., New Fairfield, CT.