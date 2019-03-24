The News-Times Obituaries
|
Edmund J. Kulowiec


Edmund J. Kulowiec
Edmund J. Kulowiec of Shannock, RI, died on March 20th 2019, at home. He was predeceased by his loving wife Josephine (Poltrack) Kulowiec in 2014. Ed was born in Stamford, CT on March 24, 1928, the son of John and Zofia (Nachila) Kulowiec. He was a graduate of Fairfield University and was also an Army veteran of WWII. He was a 35-year employee of Barnes Engineering Company. He was a member of the Holy Name Athletic Club of Stamford and the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America. Ed and Jo lived many happy years in Redding and Bridgewater, CT.
Mr. Kulowiec is survived by his beloved children: His son John Kulowiec and his wife Connie of Garner NC. Their son, Nacoma Kulowiec USAF Res., his wife Dalia and their children. Their son, Daniel Kulowiec, USMC, his wife Megan and their children. Their son, Ben Gerow, Army NG and his fiancé Sarah Maserang.
His son, Lawrence Kulowiec and his wife Susan of Shannock, RI. Their son James Kulowiec and daughter Natalie Kulowiec.
His daughter Stephanie Kulowiec of Newtown, CT. Her stepson Robert Watson, and his wife Sarah. Her stepdaughter Valerie Priga and her husband Michael. Stepdaughter Julie Varisco and her husband Dan.
Ed was predeceased by his beloved daughter Kristine S. Kulowiec, his siblings Stanley, Emily and Joseph. He is survived by his brothers Walter and John and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements by the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St., Hope Valley RI. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Redding, CT at a date to be announced. Private Burial will be at Umpawaug Cemetery in Redding.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
St.Patricks Church, Redding CT info @ www.stpatredding.org
Continuum Care Hospice Foundation [email protected] www.continuumhospice.com
For online condolences, please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 24, 2019
