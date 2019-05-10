Edna Morrill

Edna Morrill, 94, passed away peacefully at home with her daughters and grandchildren at her side. She is survived by three daughters, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edna was a native of North Carolina but has resided in Sherman and Kent, CT for over 60 years. Edna loved flowers and maintained beautiful gardens. She also loved her Parakeet and watching the birds on her outdoor feeders.

Services for Edna will be Monday May 13, 2019 at Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT with the visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery in Gaylordsville, CT.

In Lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Kent Garden Club, P.O. Box 771, Kent, CT 06757 or the New Milford VNA, 68 Park Lane Rd, New Milford, CT 06776. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.