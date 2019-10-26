The News-Times Obituaries
|
Edward A. Baz
Edward A. Baz, of Oregon, formerly of Fairfield, CT passed away on Oct. 24, 2019. He was the son of Inaam Baz of Shelton, CT and brother of Joseph of Watertown, MA.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:30pm on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Wooster Cemetery, Danbury, CT.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 27, 2019
