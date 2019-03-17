Edward A. Walker

Reverend Mr. Edward Alexander Walker, 99, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home in Dennis, MA with his caregivers and friends by his side. Husband of the late Barbara P. (Wynot) Walker, Reverend Walker was born in Boston, January 26, 1920. He graduated from Gordon College and Andover Newton Theological School and was ordained in 1947.

In 1948, he served as Minister of Christian Education at South Congregational Church in Brockton, MA. In 1949, he was called to the Congregational Church of Brookfield, CT where he served as Pastor until 1971 when he returned to South Congregational Church in Brockton. In 1980, South Church merged with three other area churches to form Christ Congregational Church UCC and he served as Co-Pastor until his retirement in 1986. After retirement, he and Barbara moved to Dennis, MA where he was active in the Dennis Union Church as a member of the board and the choir as well as a Minister of Visitation. He volunteered with Hands of Hope Food Pantry and played tennis until he was 90.

"Ted", as he was known to all his friends and family, is survived by his sister Ethel Leonard of Peabody; several nieces and nephews and many, many friends and colleagues.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, in the Dennis Union Church, 713 Route 6A, Dennis, MA.

Interment will be held in the memorial garden of the Brookfield Congregational Church.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Dennis Union Church, P.O. Box 2020, Dennis, MA 02638.