Edward Barrett
1936 - 2020
Edward James Barrett
Edward James (Jimmy) Barrett, age 83 of Redding passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Meadow Ridge Care Center. He was the devoted husband of 63 years to Patricia I. Barrett. Born in Danbury on November 24, 1936 he was the son of the late Edward R. Barrett and Seva Johnson Barrett. Jimmy served for a number of years with the National Guard and was the owner of E.J. Barrett Construction Company for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and boating, he was also an avid fisherman and hunter. In addition to his beloved wife Patricia, he is survived by his children; Edward J. Barrett and his longtime friend Valerie Oliveria of Southbury, David R. Barrett and his wife Lucia of Temecula, CA and Wendy Page and her husband (Harold) of Bethel and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters; Donna Banks and Phyliss Robinson. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 meeting directly at Umpawaug Burial Grounds, Redding at 11:00 a.m.. There will be no prior calling hours. To offer online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com. in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Georgetown Fire Department, 6 Portland Ave., Redding, CT 06896.



Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
August 12, 2020
Pat & family, condolences to you all on the death of Jimmy. He was a wonderful man.
Terry Hawley Lepoutre
Friend
