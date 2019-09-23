|
|
Edward F. Ifkovits
Edward F. Ifkovits, born September 27th, 1938 of New Fairfield, CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20th after a long illness just a week shy of his 81st birthday.
Edward was the beloved husband of the late Lori (Blank) Ifkovits of more than 57 years and was the son of the late Edward and Stephanie (Serencsecs) Ifkovits. He was the brother of the late John Ifkovits and brother-in-law to Christine Ifkovits of Hopewell Junction, N.Y. He was brother-in-law to Martin and Theresa Blank of New Fairfield, CT and Robert and Diane Blank of Sherman, CT.
Edward was the devoted father to three sons, Edward and Patricia (wife) of New Fairfield, CT, Stephen of New Fairfield, CT and Michael and Rachel (wife) of Danbury, CT. Eddie is also survived by his five grandchildren; Nicole, Thomas and Kate (wife), Brian, Lauren, Michael, and one great-grandchild, Connor, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Eddie was born in Bronx, NY and graduated from Machine & Metal Trades High School of New York in 1957 before moving to New Fairfield, CT over 53 years ago to be closer to family. He worked for Filtron Research, Eagle Pencil, Berol, Alpex, then finally retiring from Pitney Bowes after 24 years as a Master Model Maker.
He loved to travel, particularly cruises, as well as spending time visiting family both here and in Austria and Germany. He had a love for his ethnic heritage and never missed a chance to share his love of music and a good time whether it was playing the accordion, drums, singing or sharing some of his home brewed beers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Kidney or Pulmonary Foundation of one's choice in remembrance of him.
Edward's family will be accepting condolences on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT 06810. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Saint Peter Cemetery Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Sept. 24, 2019