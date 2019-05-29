Edward F. Walsh

Mr. Edward F. "Ed" Walsh, son of the late Edward P. Walsh and Agnes Leap Walsh, was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 3, 1927. Shortly thereafter, his family moved to Boston, MA ("Southie") and he became a lifelong Bostonian at heart. He attended Cathedral High School, was subsequently drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers, and served in the Navy during World War II. While attending Boston College he played football and held the record from 1944 for longest rushing play (a 91 yard return!) until 2012. Later he received advanced degrees from Boston University and Fairfield University.

A devoted educator, he first taught history in Ogdensburg, NY before moving up to Caribou, ME where he also led, as head coach, the boys' basketball team to a state championship and collected a lifetime of stories that brought years of laughter. He was a wonderful storyteller. Leaving the northern cold to be closer to family, Ed and Jeri moved to Danbury, CT where he accepted a teaching position at Danbury High School serving most of his career as a school guidance counselor. He loved Danbury and Danbury High School and often referred to all the students, past and present, as "our kids". His dedication to his profession and education was also evident in the work he did on behalf of the Danbury Teachers Union, where he served a term as union president, and the Connecticut Education Association. A lover of summer and sun, he oversaw Danbury Town Park for many, many years and spent summer vacations on the Cape with his family, walking the sandbar, collecting sea-glass and stones, at Sandwich.

A faithful parishioner of the church, Edward attended St. Gregory the Great for over forty years. He also served the community as a board member and president of the Catholic Charities for many years.

Ed Walsh was very much loved, most especially by his wife, the late Geraldine Boucher Walsh, and his children and grandchildren, son Edward M. Walsh and his wife Rosa, of Danbury, CT and their children, Vanessa Espinal and family, Ava and Michael and daughter, Kelly Walsh of Woodbury, CT and her son, Kyle Teach.

The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury on Sunday June 2nd from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. A prayer service will take place in the funeral home at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Ann's Place, 80 Saw Mill Road, Danbury, CT 06810.