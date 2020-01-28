|
|
Edward James Healy, Jr.
Edward James Healy, Jr., 59, of Danbury, passed away on January 27, 2020 at the St. John Paul II Center in Danbury, CT. Edward was born on July 11, 1960, in Stamford, CT, a son of the late Mary Margaret (Thompson) and Edward James Healy. He was a graduate of St. Peter School in Danbury and Danbury High School. A skilled machinist, he worked for several area companies, most recently Tier One in Newtown, CT.
A quiet, kind, and very private man, Edward enjoyed gardening, watching his Mets and Jets, and most of all spending time with Max, his beloved cocker spaniel. He took great pleasure in his vegetable garden, especially his pumpkins, which some years, reached enormous sizes.
Edward is survived by his two sisters Kathleen Healy and Annmarie (Ed) Durkin, his brother John (Flo) T. Healy, his two nieces Caitlin Marie Durkin and Colleen Marie Durkin, his uncle Bill (Andrea) Thompson, with whom he shared a special bond, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret Therese.
A graveside service will be held at St. Peter Cemetery (Lake Ave Ext, Danbury, CT) on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m.
To light a candle in his memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.danburymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 29, 2020