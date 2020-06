Edward J. FortunatoEdward J. Fortunato of Bethel passed away suddenly on May 31, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. He was 51 years old. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Tuesday June 9, 2020 1:00 pm at the family's home in Bethel CT. To sign a book of remembrance and to offer condolences on line please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com .Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Green Funeral Home in Danbury, CT.