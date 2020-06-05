Edward J. Fortunato
Edward J. Fortunato
Edward J. Fortunato of Bethel passed away suddenly on May 31, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. He was 51 years old. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Tuesday June 9, 2020 1:00 pm at the family's home in Bethel CT. To sign a book of remembrance and to offer condolences on line please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Green Funeral Home in Danbury, CT.



Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
At the family's home in Bethel CT
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
