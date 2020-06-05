Edward J. Fortunato
Edward J. Fortunato of Bethel passed away suddenly on May 31, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. He was 51 years old. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Tuesday June 9, 2020 1:00 pm at the family's home in Bethel CT. To sign a book of remembrance and to offer condolences on line please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Green Funeral Home in Danbury, CT.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 5, 2020.