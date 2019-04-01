Edward J. McDermott, Jr.

Mr. Edward J. McDermott, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was the loving husband of Donna L. McDermott.

Edward was born in Danbury, CT on March 22, 1945, son of the late Edward J. and Doris (Perry) McDermott, Sr. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Marines as a Sergeant during the Vietnam Era. He received several medals including, National Defense Medal, Vietnamese Service and Campaign Medals, Good Conduct Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter Medal, and a Purple Heart Medal. He worked for the Lorad Corporation in Danbury, CT as a Quality Control Assurance Manager and for the Imperial Electronics Assembly in Brookfield until his retirement. Edward loved his family and friends, enjoyed fly fishing, photography and was an avid New York Yankee's and Green Bay Packers fan.

Beside his wife, Donna, of 38 years, he leaves his three daughters, Meredith Ingraham and her husband, Doug, of Danbury, Jessica McDermott of Naugatuck, and Stephanie Cypher of Winsted. He was predeceased by his sister, Catherine Pawlinski.

Arrangements: A Celebration of Life will be held 6:30 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT. Calling hours will be held Friday, from 5 p.m. till the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be held on Saturday, April 6, 10 a.m. at the Wooster Cemetery, 20 Ellsworth Avenue, Danbury, CT. Everyone is asked to meet DIRECTLY at the cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made in Edward's name to:



P.O. Box 758517

Topeka, KS 66675

OR

Christ the King Church

284 Church Street

Naugatuck, CT 06770

For more info or to send e-condolences, visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com Published in News Times on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary