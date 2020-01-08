|
|
Edward J. Roth
Edward John Roth, 87, of Bethel, CT, beloved husband of Carol (Nora) Roth, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. Born July 15, 1932 in Port Chester, NY, he was the son of Gustave and Kathryn (Schwarz) Roth. Ed lived his early life in Harrison, NY, graduating from Harrison High School in 1950 and Niagara University in 1954. Ed served in the U.S. Army from 1954 – 1956, serving in Korea at the Demilitarized Zone, and in the Army Reserves until 1962. He earned his MBA from Wharton, and worked in marketing for Uniroyal Tire and Duracell, retiring in 1995.
Ed moved to Bethel, CT in 1972. He was a member of St. Mary Parish, serving as a former cantor and member of the church choir. He was active in the St. Mary Home School Association, serving as president for one year. Ed was a former member of the Bethel Republican Town Committee, Bethel Board of Tax Review, and Bethel Board of Finance. An avid golfer and sports fan, Ed was a member of Heritage Village Country Club for 20 years. In addition to sports, he loved working in his yard in Bethel, which he landscaped, and working in his vegetable garden. He also enjoyed singing with the Danbury Concert Chorus.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, Ed will be greatly missed by his three daughters, Amy (Ridgefield, CT), Patricia (Roslindale, MA), and Janet (Watertown, MA). He was predeceased by brothers Frank and Andrew and sister Virginia. He is survived by his brother-in-law John Nora, sisters-in-law Helen Roth, Joan Roth, and Ellen-Mary Nora, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St, Danbury, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church, 24 Dodgingtown Rd., Bethel, CT. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to St. Mary School, 24 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel, CT 06801.
Published in News Times on Jan. 9, 2020