Edward J. Jowdy

Edward Joseph Jowdy, 89, loving father, brother, uncle and grandfather passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family. He was predeceased by his loving wife Joan Marie (Alhage) Jowdy.

Ed was born June 12, 1929, son of the late Nassib and Esma (Nimer) Jowdy. He attended Danbury Public Schools and graduated from Danbury High School. Ed proudly served his country in the Naval Air Corp during the Korean War.

As a young man, Ed was a passionate business entrepreneur. He worked in his family business in the Danbury Hatting industry. He and his brothers were involved in numerous business ventures around the world, including a lengthy stay in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Ed was an active member of the Lebanon American Club serving as President and a member of the Board of Directors. He was most proud of his involvement in the development and support of the Lebanon American Club Scholarship Program. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Maronite Church.

Ed loved traveling, eating Arabic food, (especially kibbeh nayyeh) and spending time with his loved ones. He inspired all with his optimistic, glass half full attitude. His family and friends knew him as a kindhearted, compassionate, and generous spirit who always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye.

Ed is survived by his loving children, Taryn DiBuono and husband Daniel of Brookfield, Edward Jowdy of New York City, Lisa Henley and husband Randy of Danbury, Mary Beth Gruda and husband Scott of Brookfield, and Paul Jowdy and wife Audra of New York City.

"Giddoo" will be sadly missed by his nine adoring grandchildren, Gabrielle Bowden, Daniel DiBuono, Taylor, Brianna and Griffin Henley, Shannon, Scott and Connor Gruda, Sophie Jowdy and his precious great-grandson Cameron Bowden.

Ed is also survived by his siblings Evelyn Attick, Margaret Essa, Joan Asmar, and Raymond Jowdy. He was predeceased by his beloved brothers James, Taffy, and Ted Jowdy and sisters Alice Webster and Gloria Jowdy.

The family would like to express special thanks to Filosa Nursing Home for their compassionate care. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Maronite Church, 17 Granville Ave, Danbury, CT. Relatives and friends will be received at the Jowdy -Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave, Danbury, CT on Friday March 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lebanon American Club Scholarship Award in memory of Edward and Joan Jowdy. Published in News Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary