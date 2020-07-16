EDWARD E. KENNEY

APRIL 6, 1928 - JUNE 8, 2020Edward E. Kenney, 92, husband of 62 years to the late Etta R. Kenney, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 8, 2020.

Edward, who was born in Niagara Falls, New York on April 6, 1928, and was the 11th child of 12 children of the late Fredrick and Ethel Kenney.

Edward was a veteran who enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at 17 years of age in 1945 and served for one year before returning from the Pacific theater and completing his high school education. In 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

He moved to Connecticut from Niagara Falls, NY with his young family in 1958 to help start up the Kimberly – Clarke plant located in New Milford and retired from Kimberly-Clarke after working a total of 41 years.

He is survived by his five children, Ellen Tuck, Susan (Matthew) March, Edward A. (Jeanette) Kenney, Ross (Bernadete) Kenney, and Robert (Laurie) Kenney. He had six grandchildren: Rachel Koelzer, Joshua Kenney, Maggie Meyers, Grace Bodenbender, April Kenney, and Matthew March III, five great-grandchildren, Oliver, Noah, William, Gioia, and Boone. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

On Saturday, July 18th, the family will be having a private ceremony at 1 p.m. with calling hours from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at his home located at 4 Bradbury Rd., New Milford, CT. Friends and colleagues are welcomed to stop by and pay respects.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made in his name at the Animal Welfare Society located in New Milford, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store