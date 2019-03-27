Edward "Ed" M. Lillis

Edward "Ed" M. Lillis, 52, went home to be with the lord on January 4, 2019 in Oklahoma City.

Edward was born on July 12, 1966 the youngest son of nine children to Martin Thomas Lillis II and Loretta (Retallick) Lillis. Born and raised in New Milford Edward was a graduate of New Milford High School.

He is survived by his mother, Loretta Lillis; Son, Kevin Johnson; Sisters, Donna Lillis, Patricia Cray, Brenda Spratley and Charlotte Hallock. Brothers, Martin Lillis III and John Lillis. He is also survived by his Aunts, many nieces, nephews, cousins and loyal dog "Baby". He was preceded in death by his father, Martin, in 1985, his sister, Mary, in 1979, who died at the age of 7 and brother, Michael, in 2006.

Edward's sense of adventure lead him to many different places. His faith in God and love for others is what guided him to always lend a helping hand to others in need. No matter where his adventures may have taken him, or who he helped along the way, his heart and spirit has always belonged to and will remain with his mother and family.

Edward will be placed to eternal rest at the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery Columbarium located at 86 Fort Hill Rd, New Milford, Ct. on Saturday April 6, 2019 @ 11:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .