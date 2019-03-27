Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cemetery Columbarium
86 Fort Hill Rd
New Milford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lillis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Lillis


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Lillis Obituary
Edward "Ed" M. Lillis
Edward "Ed" M. Lillis, 52, went home to be with the lord on January 4, 2019 in Oklahoma City.
Edward was born on July 12, 1966 the youngest son of nine children to Martin Thomas Lillis II and Loretta (Retallick) Lillis. Born and raised in New Milford Edward was a graduate of New Milford High School.
He is survived by his mother, Loretta Lillis; Son, Kevin Johnson; Sisters, Donna Lillis, Patricia Cray, Brenda Spratley and Charlotte Hallock. Brothers, Martin Lillis III and John Lillis. He is also survived by his Aunts, many nieces, nephews, cousins and loyal dog "Baby". He was preceded in death by his father, Martin, in 1985, his sister, Mary, in 1979, who died at the age of 7 and brother, Michael, in 2006.
Edward's sense of adventure lead him to many different places. His faith in God and love for others is what guided him to always lend a helping hand to others in need. No matter where his adventures may have taken him, or who he helped along the way, his heart and spirit has always belonged to and will remain with his mother and family.
Edward will be placed to eternal rest at the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery Columbarium located at 86 Fort Hill Rd, New Milford, Ct. on Saturday April 6, 2019 @ 11:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in News Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.