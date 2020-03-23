Home

More Obituaries for Edward Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Mack Jr.

Edward Mack Jr. Obituary
Edward Mack, Jr.
Mr. Edward Mack, Jr., 71, of Danbury, CT, was called to his eternal rest on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was the husband of Alicia (Young) Mack.
Besides his loving wife of 47 years, he leaves to cherish his memory his two children, Latricia (Martin) Kokuma of Spring, TX and Edward (Andrea) Mack III; two grandsons, Devin and Edward IV; one granddaughter, Aysis; three sisters, Edna Owens of Madison, AL, Brenda Mack of Huntsville, AL, and Janice (Joe) Warner of Toney, AL; four brothers, Leon Mack of Hickory Creek, TX, Kenneth (Althea) Mack of Spanish Fort, AL, Don (Priscilla) Mack Sr. of Centreville, AL, and Michael Mack of Centreville, AL; two sisters-in-law, Kathleen Mack of Brent, AL, and Gloria Dorsey of Stamford, CT; five brothers-in-law, Larry Walters of Stamford, CT, John Young of Boston, MA, William (Florence) Young of Waterbury, CT, Robert (Phyllis) Young of Mobile, AL, and Frank (Eleanor) Moye of Hamden, CT, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in News Times on Mar. 24, 2020
