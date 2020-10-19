Edward Mackenzie

Edward Alden Mackenzie
Edward Alden MacKenzie departed this life on October 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Miney (McBreairty) MacKenzie. Edward was born in New Milford, CT on October 3,1940, to the late Alden and Margaret (Adams) MacKenzie. He graduated from New Milford High School and was quite the athlete, excelling in track and cross-country. After high school, he joined the military and served his country honorably in the United States Army. After his time in the military, Edward went on to join the Police Academy, becoming an officer of the law. It was during this time that he met his wife, Miney. They married, settled down in New Milford and started a family of their own. Subsequent to his law enforcement career, he worked for Kimberly-Clark Corporation prior to retirement. Edward was a true family man and especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Together, he and his wife took pleasure in traveling to New Hampshire and Florida to enjoy the warmer weather near the ocean. In addition to his wife, Miney, Edward leaves behind his children: Kerri Slade-Jones (Hadley), Keith MacKenzie (Kristy), and Kimberly Himmer. He will also be cherished in the memories of his grandchildren: Oliver and Isabel Slade-Jones, Kloe and Kora MacKenzie, and Joshua Himmer. Edward is also survived by his two sisters Judy Green and Jean Shrack, as well as two sisters-in-law, Kaye Knipe and Lorraine Burns. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom he adored. A graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Center Cemetery in New Milford, CT. Relatives and friends may attend a public visitation on Thursday evening, October 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carpino Funeral Home in Southbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Edward's name to the Yale New Haven Bridgeport Hospital Foundation. Edward's family is incredibly appreciative of all the dedicated clinicians at Bridgeport Hospital and for Dr. Michael Cohenuram's expertise and counsel throughout Edward's illness. For directions or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com