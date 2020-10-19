1/1
Edward Mackenzie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Alden Mackenzie
Edward Alden MacKenzie departed this life on October 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Miney (McBreairty) MacKenzie. Edward was born in New Milford, CT on October 3,1940, to the late Alden and Margaret (Adams) MacKenzie. He graduated from New Milford High School and was quite the athlete, excelling in track and cross-country. After high school, he joined the military and served his country honorably in the United States Army. After his time in the military, Edward went on to join the Police Academy, becoming an officer of the law. It was during this time that he met his wife, Miney. They married, settled down in New Milford and started a family of their own. Subsequent to his law enforcement career, he worked for Kimberly-Clark Corporation prior to retirement. Edward was a true family man and especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. Together, he and his wife took pleasure in traveling to New Hampshire and Florida to enjoy the warmer weather near the ocean. In addition to his wife, Miney, Edward leaves behind his children: Kerri Slade-Jones (Hadley), Keith MacKenzie (Kristy), and Kimberly Himmer. He will also be cherished in the memories of his grandchildren: Oliver and Isabel Slade-Jones, Kloe and Kora MacKenzie, and Joshua Himmer. Edward is also survived by his two sisters Judy Green and Jean Shrack, as well as two sisters-in-law, Kaye Knipe and Lorraine Burns. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom he adored. A graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Center Cemetery in New Milford, CT. Relatives and friends may attend a public visitation on Thursday evening, October 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carpino Funeral Home in Southbury, CT. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Edward's name to the Yale New Haven Bridgeport Hospital Foundation. Edward's family is incredibly appreciative of all the dedicated clinicians at Bridgeport Hospital and for Dr. Michael Cohenuram's expertise and counsel throughout Edward's illness. For directions or to leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpino Funeral Home Inc
750 Main St S
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 264-1991
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carpino Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved