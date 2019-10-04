The News-Times Obituaries
|
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Edward S. Carola Obituary
Edward S. Carola
Edward S. Carola, age 94 of Danbury died at his home on October 3rd. He was the husband of the late Elvira (Portante) Carola.
Edward is survived by his son Edward J. Carola and his wife Betsy of New Milford, and his daughter Judith Veripapa of Danbury, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9th in Saint Edward the Confessor Church, New Fairfield. Interment with military honors will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield.
The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury on Tuesday, October 8th from 5 thru 8 p.m.
To read the full obituary or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 5, 2019
