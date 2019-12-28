|
Edward J. Siergiej
Edward J. Siergiej, 94 of Danbury, died December 20, 2019 at the home of his son. He was born June 30, 1925 to Joseph and Helen Siergiej. He attended Sacred Heart of Jesus School and Danbury High School, graduating in 1942. During WWII, he served in the US Army in Company C of the 194th Glider Infantry Regiment of the 17th Airborne Division. He qualified as both a Paratrooper and Glidertrooper and fought with the 17th in the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), Rhineland, and Central European Campaigns. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals.
After discharge from the Army, Ed returned to the Danbury State Teachers college, where he was the president of the Class of 1948. Following graduation, he received a Masters Degree in Administration at Columbia University. In 1954, Ed married Mary Alma Taylor of Danbury.
Ed served as Coordinator of Audio Visual Communications in Great Neck, NY for 19 years and as an administrator in the Rockville Centre, NY school district for 10 years. Retiring in 1980, Ed returned to Connecticut, and served as Secretary Treasurer of the 17th Airborne Division Association until 2007. After moving to Florida full time in 2000, he and his wife lived in Deland, and at the Advent Christian Village in Dowling Park. In August 2019, Ed relocated back to Danbury to live with his son Edward and daughter-in-law Joanne.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen Siergiej of Danbury, and his wife Mary Alma in 2017.
He is survived by his sons, Edward (Joanne) of Danbury, and John (Fern) of Oceanside, NY. Grandchildren Regina Romblad, Brian Siergiej, Maryjo Siergiej, Michael Siergiej, Julia Siergiej, and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Romblad, and Luka Siergiej a sister Elizabeth Forsberg of Norwalk, CT, Niece Kathleen Forsberg and Nephew Kevin Forsberg.
Calling hours will be at the Hull Funeral home, 60 Division Street, Danbury, CT 06810 on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 12 Cottage Street, Danbury, CT, at 10:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors will be done in the spring of 2020.
Donations in his memory can be made to the following organizations: Scions of the 17th Airborne Division Memorial Fund, 62A Forty Acre Mt. Rd., Danbury, CT 06811 Or Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 12 Cottage Street, Danbury, CT 08810.
Published in News Times on Dec. 29, 2019