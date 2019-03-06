The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
New Milford, CT
Edward T. Schorr


Edward T. Schorr of New Milford, CT, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Meriden, CT, at the age of 75.
He was born November 24, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Francis and Marie (Healey) Schorr. Ed served in the Army from 1969 to 1971. He moved to New Milford in 1977. Ed was a Sub Station Operator in Eastview, NY for ConEd for 41 years and retired in 2006. Recently he was a volunteer for the Wheels Program of Greater New Milford.
He is survived by his sons, Edward Schorr and his wife Lisa of Danbury, CT and Michael Schorr and his wife Allison of Lockport, IL, brother Frank Schorr, granddaughter Sophia, several nieces and nephews and his dear friend Judy Bennett. Ed was predeceased by his wife Dolores (Krauza) Schorr and sister Patricia Chiasera.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford at 11:00 a.m. The interment will take place at a later date. Calling hours will take place Thursday March 7, 2019 at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Contributions in Edward's memory may be made to the Wheels Program of Greater New Milford, 40 Main St., New Milford, CT 06776 or online.
Published in News Times on Mar. 6, 2019
