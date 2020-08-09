Edward W. Fusek, Sr.
Edward William Fusek, Sr., age 95, of Danbury, retired Superintendent of Public Works for the City of Danbury, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was born August 22, 1924, in Danbury to John and Anna (Holic) Fusek. He was one of 12 children. Edward attended Danbury schools before enlisting in the United States Army Air Corps on April 5, 1943. His training included advanced airplane mechanics and aerial gunnery school. He joined the Douglas A-20 crew before deploying overseas as a Staff Sergeant with the 86th Bombardment Squadron, 47th Bombardment Group, 12th Air Force. On Edward's 23rd combat mission, March 12, 1945, his plane crashed near Crossetto, Italy. He was in the hospital in Italy for 11 months before returning back to the United States. He was honorably discharged as a disabled veteran on February 4, 1946. Edward was presented with a Purple Heart, World War II Victory Medal, Air Medal, and European-African-Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon with 2 Stars. After his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to Danbury where he met the love of his life Jean (Juisto). They married on August 13, 1949, in Danbury. Together they lived a life of faith, love and commitment. Edward and Jean loved to entertain and host large family gatherings. Their home was always open to family and friends. Edward loved to travel on family vacations and his annual golf trip with his friends. One of his favorite adventures was traveling to Slovakia where he met his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also loved his family trips to Vermont. Edward built his career with the City of Danbury, Department of Public Works where he was promoted to Superintendent in 1976. He was responsible for all city roads and maintenance and repair of all public buildings, including schools. He retired from the City of Danbury in 1985. Edward was a member of several organizations to include Veterans of Foreign War, Disabled Veterans Organization, Sokol Lodge #30, and St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he was on the church council for 30 years. He also served on the Richter Park Authority at Richter Park Golf Course in Danbury where he was a member of the Men's Golf Club. He was a Danbury volunteer firefighter with Independent Hose Company #4, a member of the Board of Directors of Connecticut State Highway Officials and an involved member of the Republican Town Committee. Edward is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Jean, his children, Patricia Thommen (John) of Guilford and Edward (Chip) Fusek, Jr. (Karen) of Danbury, his granddaughters Morgan, Carlye, and Brenna Thommen, his brothers and sisters Paul (Mary Sue) Fusek of New Fairfield, Emil (Jacqueline) Fusek of Redding, Ruth Locke of Bethel, Irene Fusek of Danbury, Alice Jurenka of Danbury, sister-in-law Betty Fusek of Danbury and many nieces and nephews. Edward is predeceased by his parents, John and Anna Fusek, and his brothers and sisters, John Fusek, Anna Fusek, Betty Duda, Mildred Fusek, Christine Garvey, and Stephen Fusek. Edward's family will receive relatives and friends at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 44 Spring Street, Danbury on Wednesday, August 12 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. Funeral services will immediately follow. Following funeral services, interment with military honors will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Danbury. Social distancing and face coverings are required for attendance. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Edward's name to the Honor Flight https://www.honorflight.org
or 937-521-2400, a non-profit organization that transports America's Veterans to Washington, DC to visit those memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and their friends. Please consider a donation to the American Veterans Center https://www.americanveteranscenter.org
or 703-302-1012, World War II Veterans Committee, which is a non-profit educational fund to guard the legacies and honor the sacrifices of all American veterans. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in care of funeral arrangements.