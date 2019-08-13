The News-Times Obituaries
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Edward W. McKenzie


1925 - 2019
Edward W. McKenzie Obituary
Edward W. McKenzie
Edward W. McKenzie, 94, of Danbury, husband of the late Rosemarie (Schneider) McKenzie, died at Danbury Hospital on August 8, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL on July 19, 1925, son of the late Arthur and Ida (Bidwell) McKenzie. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan College of Engineering, The University of California, and did his post graduate work at Columbia University. He owned and operated McKenzie Engineering Company in Newtown for many years.
Edward was a Veteran of World War II and the Korean War, proudly serving with the United States Navy aboard the SS DeLong. He was recruited and served time with the French Navy. Edward also enjoyed his time at the Brooklyn Naval Yard. He retired as a Commander after 40 plus years of total service.
Edward was a past member of the Newtown and Connecticut Jaycees, the Holy Name Society at St. Gregory the Great Church, and the Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed his monthly meetings at the Lions Club Low Vision Group in Danbury. He was proud to support his alma mater the University of Michigan.
During his retirement he enjoyed gardening, and reading. He loved to swim and was a Heritage Club Member of the YMCA.
He will be sadly missed by his five children, Elizabeth Esposito and her husband, Paul, Robert McKenzie and his wife, Michelle, Douglass Gaulin McKenzie and his wife, Carol, Mary Nimer and her husband, Gary, and Laurie White and her husband, Chris; his fourteen grandchildren, Marc, Jared, and Alex Esposito, Robin Phelps, Scott McKenzie, Jillian Roman, Micah and Ginelle Gaulin McKenzie, Bryan, Chris, Jeff, and Matthew Nimer, Ian and Carly White; and twelve great-grandchildren, Cameron, Peyton, Sophia, Mia, Mckenzie, Tyler, Caden, Ben, Emily, Sydney, Sienna and Madison.
He was predeceased by his son, James McKenzie, exactly 9 years ago on the day Edward died.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church. Edward will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in his dress whites at a later date.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the care given to Ed by the staff of Bethel Healthcare Center; and special thanks to Diane Forman for her compassion, care, and comfort that she gave to both Ed and his wife, Rosemarie.
Please visit www.CornellMemorial.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in News Times on Aug. 14, 2019
