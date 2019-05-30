Edwin Arthur Rosenberg

Edwin Arthur Rosenberg, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at Western Connecticut State University (WCSU), died May 25 in Natick, MA at age 94. He lived in Ridgefield, Redding and Danbury, CT and most recently was a resident of Whitney Place in Natick. Born September 4, 1924, Ed was a meteorologist during World War II. Ed married Carol Eichberg Corn in 1946, graduated from MIT in 1947, then earned an MBA from NYU and a master's in teaching at Columbia University. In 1956, Ed began teaching history and social science at Danbury State Teacher's College (now WCSU). He later transferred to the Department of Mathematics, where he taught until retiring in 1989. After his wife Carol died in 1964, Ed married Harriet T. Crowley, treating her three children as his own. He enjoyed playing, coaching and refereeing soccer, and founded the WCSU soccer team. An avid outdoorsman, he hiked, camped, skied, played hockey, and canoed. He climbed Mt. Washington and skied its Tuckerman Ravine. In retirement, Ed volunteered in the Danbury Hospital Emergency Department for over 15 years. Ed was predeceased in 2016 by Harriet and his beloved brother Fred, age 96, of Mamaroneck, NY. He is survived by his sons Edwin (Judy), Steven (Sybil) and Fred (Dianne), his stepchildren, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Honoring Ed's wishes, the family requests that donations in his memory be sent to Greater Danbury Community Health Center, c/o CIFC, 120 Main Street, Danbury, CT 06810 via check or online via https://www.ct-institute.org/home/pages/make-donation. Published in News Times on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary