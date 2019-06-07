Edwin A. Rosenberg

We would like to acknowledge the passing of our stepfather, Edwin A. Rosenberg in Natick, MA on May 25, 2019.

Ed was born in NYC. He grew up in New Rochelle, NY. He attended Ethical Culture Schools in NY. He received degrees from MIT, Columbia and NYU. In 1956, he moved his family to Ridgefield, CT. He enjoyed a long career teaching at what is now WCSU. He was proud of establishing the soccer program and was installed into the WCSU Hall of Fame for starting and coaching the program for many years. He was also the first president of the Faculty Senate.

After the death of his first wife, he remarried. He and Harriet Tarrant(Crowley) were married for 51 years until Harriet's death in 2016. During their marriage, they traveled extensively and were each other's best friend. Their blended family included Ed's 3 sons and Harriet's children, Richard (Maryann) of Arizona, Virginia of Danbury,and Paul (Juliet) of Massachusetts, who survive him. During their marriage, they resided in Redding, Danbury and Danby, VT.

Ed is also survived by several grandchildren, Ryan (Leah and their 3 children of VT, Dylan (Kelly) and their 3 children of PA, Aileen (Steven) and their 2 children of AZ, Emily of VT, and Zach (Kelly) And their 2 children of MA.

Ed made many friends during his lifetime and he kept in touch with most of them until he was moved to Natick. He also kept in contact with many of his former students and colleagues at WCSU.

Ed was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was our mentor and steadying hand through the rough spots in life. He will be missed, but not forgotten.

A Memorial service will be held for Edwin on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. in the Ballroom at the WCSU westside campus. Published in News Times on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary