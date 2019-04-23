The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen DeSantis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Maria DeSantis


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eileen Maria DeSantis Obituary
Eileen Marie DeSantis
Aug. 17, 1949 - Apr. 17, 2019 Eileen (Jones) DeSantis, age 69, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away peacefully at Hancock Hall Danbury, CT with her family by her side.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. Funeral Services will be held at Green Funeral Home Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
For a full length obituary, please visit www.thgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now