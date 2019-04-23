|
|
Eileen Marie DeSantis
Aug. 17, 1949 - Apr. 17, 2019 Eileen (Jones) DeSantis, age 69, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away peacefully at Hancock Hall Danbury, CT with her family by her side.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. Funeral Services will be held at Green Funeral Home Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
For a full length obituary, please visit www.thgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 23, 2019