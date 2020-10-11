Eileen Marie Burns
Eileen Marie Burns, 73, of Danbury, died at Danbury Hospital on Monday, October 5th. She was born in Danbury on November 9, 1946, daughter of the late M. James and Mary (Howley) Burns. She was a graduate of Bethel High School.
Some of Eileen's happiest moments were spent with her nephews, Mark and Zachary Lockwood, who she loved like sons and helped to raise.
She will be sadly missed by her sister, Maureen Lockwood and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Shawn, Sharon, Anne, Michael, and Brian Burns.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of St. Mary, Bethel, on Thursday, October 15th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to The American Cancer Society
, 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com