1/1
Eileen Marie Burns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Marie Burns
Eileen Marie Burns, 73, of Danbury, died at Danbury Hospital on Monday, October 5th. She was born in Danbury on November 9, 1946, daughter of the late M. James and Mary (Howley) Burns. She was a graduate of Bethel High School.
Some of Eileen's happiest moments were spent with her nephews, Mark and Zachary Lockwood, who she loved like sons and helped to raise.
She will be sadly missed by her sister, Maureen Lockwood and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Shawn, Sharon, Anne, Michael, and Brian Burns.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of St. Mary, Bethel, on Thursday, October 15th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to The American Cancer Society, 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornell Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved