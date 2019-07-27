|
Einar R. Samuelson
Einar R. Samuelson, 94, of Medway, passed away Thursday, July 25th 2019. Born in Georgetown, Connecticut to the late Einar and Mildred (Peterson) Samuelson. Einar lived in Ridgefield and Danbury, CT for most of his life prior to moving to Medway, MA in 2009. He was the devoted husband of 70 years to the love of his life, Dorothy (Cassavechia) Samuelson.
Einar loved being outside regardless if it was work or pleasure. He was a very passionate gardener who loved everything he grew. His other great passion in life was snowmobiling up in Vermont with his wife at their vacation home which they visited often. Einar was an avid sports fan and particularly enjoyed competitive bowling.
Besides his loving wife, Einar is survived by his son Barry Samuelson and wife Jeanne of Medway. His grandchildren are Kerry Franklin and husband John of Milbury, MA, Brian Samuelson and wife Alexandra of Burlington, CT, and Eric Samuelson of Brighton, MA, and also two great-grandchildren, Kiley and Casey Franklin. He also leaves behind his brother Robert Samuelson and his wife Patricia of Danbury, CT and was predeceased by his brother Erwin Samuelson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday July 31st from 2-4 pm at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. A funeral home service will follow the wake the same day at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas Texas 75231 or or to the American 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org. Arrangements are under the care of Chesmore Funeral Home, www.chesmorefuneralhome.com/
Published in News Times on July 28, 2019