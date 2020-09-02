Eleanor (Donato) Potter
Eleanor (Donato) Potter, "Ellie", 97, of Danbury, widow of George Potter, passed away at her home in Bristol on August 31, 2020. Born on October 23, 1922 in Danbury, CT, she was a daughter of the late John and Carmella (Accetta) Donato. In 1952, Ellie and her husband George opened the doors to Danbury Overhead Door, a company specializing in the installation of garage doors and general garage door repairs. Ellie ran the office for her husband while George was away installing and repairing. Their company is still in business today and currently in its 3rd generation. Ellie had a passion for volunteering her time, with Danbury Hospital and the United Way of Danbury being the most noteworthy organizations. Her family and her friends will remember Ellie for all her homemade cookies and treats. Eleanor is survived by two daughters Lynda Russell and her husband Chet Russell of Bristol, CT and Susan Argenio of Sebastopol, CA; her daughter-in-law Jeanne Potter of Southbury; six grandchildren Jennifer Vanasse and her husband Christopher, Patrick Russell, Jessica McLoughlin, Andrew Potter and his wife Mandy and her children Benjamin and Conner Webb, Monika Faithful and her husband Richard, Christine Argenio; five great-grandchildren Emily Grace Vanasse, Ryan and Hailey Russell, and Rebecca and Kyle McLoughlin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ellie was predeceased by her son Geoffrey Potter and her sisters Theresa Gaudioso, Rose Jurinski, Anne Arndt, Josephine Meathe, Mildred Melillo, and Marguerite Blonski. Eleanor's family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to Ellie's caretaker Aimee, her nurse Julie, and to the staff at M&R Homecare which is located in Bristol. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery in Danbury, CT. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Ellie by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com