Eleanor S. HudimatchEleanor (Latanzi) Hudimatch, 96, of Ridgefield, wife of the late Howard H. Hudimatch, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Filosa for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Danbury, CT. Mrs. Hudimatch was born in Ridgefield, November 22, 1923, a daughter of Julius and Eliza (Vagnini) Latanzi. She attended Ridgefield schools and was a graduate of Ridgefield High School. Mrs. Hudimatch was a retired beautician. A lifelong Ridgefield resident, she was a member of the VFW Woman's Auxiliary of Ridgefield and of St. Mary's Parish. She is survived by her children, Adele Poveromo and her husband William of Ridgefield, CT, Paul Hudimatch and his wife Jacqueline of New Fairfield, CT, Howard Hudimatch and his wife Mary of Waterbury, CT, Barbara Brown and her husband Paul of New Milford, CT and Carol Robak and her husband Walter of Brookfield, CT. Her two brothers, Robert Stefanelli and his wife Dorothy of Danbury, CT, and Lewis Latanzi and his wife Vicky of Roxbury, CT, eleven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Elda, Amelia, Elizabeth, Julius, Mary, Julia, Alice and Marie. Due to the present health crisis, a private graveside funeral service and interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield, CT. The family expresses their sincere thanks and appreciation for the love, care and concerns for them and their mother by the staff at Filosa for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Danbury, CT. Donations in her honor may be sent to The Resident's Recreational Fund, Filosa Nursing and Rehabilitation, 13 Hakim Street, Danbury, CT 06810. Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.