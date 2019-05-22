Eleanore Elizabeth (Pratt) Gavagan

Eleanore Elizabeth (Pratt) Gavagan, 91, of Inverness, Florida, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

She was born October 2, 1927, in New Rochelle, New York, the daughter of late Marion Church Pratt and Edward W. Pratt. She was the second of two siblings.

She graduated from Isaac Young High School in 1945, where she was President of the Phi Tau Sorority. Following graduation, she was employed at Chase National Bank as a file clerk and worked at Railway Express Agency as a receptionist in their main office in New York City.

On October 16, 1949, she married Vincent James Gavagan, Jr., at Holy Family Church, New Rochelle, New York. They moved to Tuckhoe, New York and had three children between 1950 and 1955. In 1956, the family moved Danbury, Connecticut and had three more children from 1958 through 1963.

Eleanore was originally confirmed Episcopalian as a teenager and she later became a charter member of Valley Presbyterian Church in Brookfield, Connecticut and served as historian, publicist, Sunday school teacher and member of the church choir.

In 2003, after her husband Vincent retired, they moved to Inverness, Florida where she maintained an avid interest in NASCAR racing and the New York Yankees.

Eleanore was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 69 years, Vincent J. Gavagan, Jr., and son Vincent J. Gavagan, III.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Veronica Gavagan of Jupiter, Florida; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Kim Gavagan of Rindge, New Hampshire; daughter, Kathy Surber of Overland Park, Kansas; son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Trina Gavagan of Mulberry, Florida; and daughter and son-in-law, Eileen and Richard Brown of Palm Harbor, Florida; sister Marion Allen of Goldens Bridge, New York; thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Gavagan will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Heinz Funeral Home, 2507 Hwy. 44 West, Inverness, Florida. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the start of the service. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, Florida. Heinz Funeral Home and Cremation. Published in News Times on May 22, 2019