Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Danbury, CT
Elfriede Haitsch
Elfriede Haitsch, 83, of Danbury, wife of William D. Haitsch, died at her home on Monday, March 13, 2019. She was the mother of Steven, David and Paul Haitsch.
Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Danbury, on Tuesday, March 19th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Monday between the hours of 5:00-7:00 p.m.
For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 16, 2019
