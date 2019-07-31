|
Eli Wyndam Keown Peck
Eli Wyndam Keown Peck, May 9, 1988 - July 9, 2019 – a seeker of love, truth, and peace – passed away at his home in Keaau, HI.
Eli was a sensitive, inspirational, brilliant man, a loving friend, a caring son, a beloved big brother, and an adventurous soul who brought great thought and joy to many. A talented musician and artist who loved to take long walks and hikes in the mountains and by the sea. Eli had an intuitive connection to animals and found peace in the quietude of the natural world.
As a young man with both a passion for life and an intense sense of empathy, Eli was subject to bipolar disorder, which he battled for many years. He chose to end his life on July 19, 2019. Eli is survived by his parents, Susan Keown and Bob Peck; his sister Sarah Keown-Peck and her partner Jason Gerhardt; his aunt Laurie Linton, and cousin Jennifer Linton; his uncle James Peck, and his wife Dawn; and his paternal grandfather, Curtis Peck. He was predeceased by his aunt Julie Keown; maternal grandmother, Sally Keown; his maternal grandfather, John Keown; his paternal grandmother, Etta Peck; and his great uncle Loren Peck.
Services will be held at Davidson Brothers in Glens Falls, NY on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 4 p.m. and at Earthplace in Westport, CT on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Zen Mountain Monastery in Mt. Tremper, NY to help support others in their journey.
Published in News Times on Aug. 1, 2019