Elie M. KaramElie M. Karam, 66, of Danbury, husband of Samira Karam, died on Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 at his home.Mr. Karam was born in Khirbet, Kanafar, Lebanon, September 22, 1953, son of Michael and Fahima (Haddad) Karam.He immigrated to the United States in 1973 coming from Lebanon and settling in Danbury.An area resident for the past forty-seven years, Mr. Karam owned and operated a limousine service and was a co-owner of the Arabic Bread Bakery of Danbury.He was a member of St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church and of the Lebanon American Club both of Danbury.In addition to his wife of thirty-nine years, Mr. Karam is survived by a daughter, Rima Karam, three sisters, Nuhad Haddad, Therese Brandano and Katia Haddad. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews, Rhonda Haddad,Edmond Haddad, Michael E. Haddad, Nicole (Brandano) Abboud, Christina (Brandano) Saade, Michael T. Haddad and Sadie Haddad Furnari and several grandchildren who were the apples of his eyes.In addition to his parents, Mr. Karam was predeceased by a sister, Souad Karam.Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, graveside funeral service and interment will be private.Contributions in Mr. Karam's memory may be made to St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church, 181 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury, CT 06811.A Memorial Liturgy will be scheduled when public gatherings are once again permitted.