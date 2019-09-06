|
Attorney Elie S. Coury
Attorney Elie S. Coury, age 86 of Newtown, formerly of Ridgefield and Danbury, died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Danbury Hospital.
He was the husband of Doris (Mueller) Coury.
Attorney Coury, a Danbury native, was born October 14, 1932, a son of Salim and Badhia (Rizkallah) Coury. He attended Danbury schools and graduated from Fairfield Preparatory School, Fairfield University and Suffolk University Law School.
Attorney Coury established his law practice in Danbury in 1960 and retired in 2014.
A lifelong area resident, he attended St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church of Danbury. He most especially enjoyed when not practicing law and in his retirement the time spent with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Doris, Attorney Coury is survived by a son, Attorney Steven E. Coury and his wife, Attorney Laura Coury of Ridgefield; four grandchildren, Steven, Jack, Lilybeth and Caroline; a sister-in-law, Janet Coury and several nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his parents, Attorney was predeceased by a son Greg, a brother Louis and by two sisters, Louise Coury Dimyan and Genevieve Coury.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church.
Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends at St. Anthony Church on Monday from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Sept. 7, 2019