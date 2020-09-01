1/
Elizabeth (Casario) Frey, 98, of Bethel, wife of the late Kenneth Frey, mother of the late Kenneth Frey Jr., grandmother of Kenneth Frey III and Jonathan Frey, great-grandmother of Christopher D. and Zachary M.; mother-in-law of Mary Ann Frey and sister to the late Grace Edith and Angela, also survived by nieces and nephews, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Graveside funeral services and interment will take place on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. in Sec. 21 of St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Bethel Fire Dept. or the Brookfield YMCA would be appreciated.



Published in Danbury News Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
