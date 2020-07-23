Elizabeth Grady
Elizabeth Jackman Grady, age 80, of Warren, CT passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in her home.
Elizabeth was born February 8,1940, a daughter of the late Lyman and Elizabeth (Stirle) Jackman. She was a graduate of Bethel High School where she was on the yearbook staff and played basketball. She also attended Western Connecticut State College and was a manager of Center Bank Mortgage for many years. Always keeping herself busy, she was a booking agent for a country band, arranged bus trip events, was a girl scout leader, former President of Bantam Residential Council and former member of the Mt Kisco Rotary Club. Elizabeth enjoyed playing piano and guitar and loved spending time with her family.
The best thing that ever happened to Elizabeth was having her three wonderful daughters that she loved with all her heart.
Elizabeth is survived by three daughters: Teresa Grady of New Milford, CT; Linda Grady of Warren, CT, Susan Schullery of South Kent and five Grandchildren; Wade and Luke Belletti of Warren, Zachary, Gillian and Seth Schullery of South Kent, CT; a Sister Rosemarie Emanuel of Middlebury, CT and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves many dearly loved family and friends.
Elizabeth touched many hearts and was a special lady to all.
The Family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT this Saturday on July 25th from 9:00 am to 10:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel, CT at 10:30 a.m.