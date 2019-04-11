|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Burdick
Elizabeth "Betty" Burdick of Brewster, NY passed away March 7, 2019. She was born November 24, 1924 to Lena (Catone) Dessereau and Alfred Dessereau. Her love of animals led her to volunteer on their behalf. She adopted many abandoned animals including a goat named Frontseeno. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known for her knack for telling a story. She was predeseased by her husband Bud (Clarence) Burdick, brother Donald Dessereau, sister-in-law Ruth B. Grout and is survived by her nieces, Bonnie Rees (Uinitah, UT) Doreen Salerno (Phoenix, AZ) Lisette Morrell (Danbury, CT), Darcy Kuczenski (Cheshire, CT) and half-sister Leona Davis (Spring Hill, FL), as well as grand-nephews and grand-nieces. A graveside service will be held on May 9th at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 186 Rt. 37(at Hillside Dr.), New Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice.
Published in News Times on Apr. 11, 2019