|
|
Elizabeth E. Emerson
Elizabeth Emerson, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, as well as early feminist and activist, died on September 5, 2019 at the Newtown Rehabilitation Center, of complications related to Alzheimer's disease. She was 88. Her younger sisters, Faith Delaney Chapman and Audrey Delaney David, as well as her younger son George Emerson predeceased her. She is survived by her son, Kim Emerson of Saugerties, NY, grandchildren, Justin Emerson, Chaldea Deyman, Jessica Bloom, and Stella Emerson, as well as great-grandchildren, Shepherd and Leo Deyman, and niece Pamela Bates and nephews Martin Chapman, Douglas Chapman, and John David. Elizabeth was a committed and tireless advocate for the social, political and economic equality of women, receiving numerous awards for her work. As the first Executive Director of the Women's Center of Greater Danbury in the 1970's, she created the first local shelter for victims of domestic violence, later named in her honor, the Elizabeth House. In 1980, the Danbury Junior Women's Club recognized her work by awarding her the Outstanding Women's Civic Leader Award. The Danbury Commission on the Status of Women honored her for "Outstanding Contributions for the Betterment of Our Community in 1985, and the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence presented its 20th anniversary award to Elizabeth for "Outstanding Efforts to Further the Mission of the Women's Center of Greater Danbury. "Born during the Great Depression in Redding, CT on December 24, 1931 to Michael Joseph Delaney and Helen Bates Delaney, Elizabeth came from a family of, in her words, "strong women" who overcame many challenges and hardships. As she helped her grandnephew with a school project on economics, she recalled how, in 1940's Danbury, her mother trudged off rain, shine or snow to work a split shift at the phone company, and how much she appreciated earning 25 cents each week to spend on a movie and one treat. Elizabeth loved to pass along family stories on outings around Danbury and Bethel. Elizabeth also treasured time spent with her grandchildren, often affectionately teasing, "I love you more!" In memory of Elizabeth, donations may be sent to the Women's Center of Greater Danbury, now assisting more than 31,000 women, children and men, in the local area. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday November 8, 2019 at St Peter Church in Danbury, burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery Bethel, CT. Funeral Arrangements under the direction of Green Funeral Home, Danbury, CT.
Published in News Times on Nov. 3, 2019