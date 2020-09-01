1/
Elizabeth Frey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Casario) Frey
Elizabeth (Casario) Frey, 98, of Bethel, wife of the late Kenneth Frey, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. Mrs. Frey was born in Winchester, CT, on August 13, 1922, a daughter to Biagio and Amelia (Dongelo) Casario. A lifelong area resident, Mrs. Frey attended local schools and graduated from Bethel High School. Lizzie, as she was affectionately known, was a longtime member of the Y.M.C.A. and participated in their aquatic program. For many years, Mrs. Frey was a saleslady with the former Sara Beckerman Lingerie Shop, D.M. Read's Department Store, and Carol Read's Woman's Clothing Store all of Danbury. She had an overwhelming zest for life which touched many lives. She was well-loved and will be sorely missed by all that knew her. Lizzie was a lover and collector of antiques. She is survived by two grandsons, Kenneth Frey III and Jonathan Frey; two great-grandchildren, Christopher D. Frey and Zachary M Frey.; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Frey and by nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Frey was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Frey Jr., and by three sisters, Grace, Edith, and Angela. Graveside funeral services and interment will take place on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. in Sec. 21 of St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Bethel Fire Dept. or the Brookfield YMCA would be appreciated. Due to the pandemic crisis, all are required to wear face coverings except for medical reasons and maintain social distancing at St. Peter Cemetery in order to be in attendance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Sec. 21 of St. Peter Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
I have many fond memories of Lizzie. My mother and Lizzie worked together at Sara Beckerman’s and they shared many fun times together. Rest In Peace Lizzie you were one of a kind. So much fun. God Bless.
Debbie Burgess Englert
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved