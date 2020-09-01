Elizabeth Frey

Elizabeth (Casario) FreyElizabeth (Casario) Frey, 98, of Bethel, wife of the late Kenneth Frey, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. Mrs. Frey was born in Winchester, CT, on August 13, 1922, a daughter to Biagio and Amelia (Dongelo) Casario. A lifelong area resident, Mrs. Frey attended local schools and graduated from Bethel High School. Lizzie, as she was affectionately known, was a longtime member of the Y.M.C.A. and participated in their aquatic program. For many years, Mrs. Frey was a saleslady with the former Sara Beckerman Lingerie Shop, D.M. Read's Department Store, and Carol Read's Woman's Clothing Store all of Danbury. She had an overwhelming zest for life which touched many lives. She was well-loved and will be sorely missed by all that knew her. Lizzie was a lover and collector of antiques. She is survived by two grandsons, Kenneth Frey III and Jonathan Frey; two great-grandchildren, Christopher D. Frey and Zachary M Frey.; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Frey and by nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Frey was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Frey Jr., and by three sisters, Grace, Edith, and Angela. Graveside funeral services and interment will take place on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. in Sec. 21 of St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Bethel Fire Dept. or the Brookfield YMCA would be appreciated. Due to the pandemic crisis, all are required to wear face coverings except for medical reasons and maintain social distancing at St. Peter Cemetery in order to be in attendance.