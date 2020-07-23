Elizabeth Grady
Elizabeth Jackman Grady, age 80, of Warren, CT passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home.
Elizabeth was born February 8, 1940, a daughter of the late Lyman and Elizabeth (Stirle) Jackman. She was a graduate of Bethel High School, where she was on the yearbook staff and played basketball. She also attended Western State College. She was manager of Center Bank Mortgage Center for many years. Always keeping herself busy, she was a booking agent for a country band, arranged bus trips and seminars, was a girl scout leader, former President of the Bantam Resident Council, former member of the Mt Kisco Rotary Club and enjoyed playing piano and guitar.
The best thing that ever happened to Elizabeth was having three wonderful daughters that she loved with all he heart.
Elizabeth is survived by three daughters: Teresa Grady of New Milford, CT, Linda Grady of Warren, CT, Susan M. Schullery of South Kent, CT; five grandchildren: Wade L. and Luke J. Belletti of Warren, Zachary, Gillian and Seth Ryan Schullery all of South Kent; a sister: Rosemarie Emanuel of Middlebury, CT and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves many dearly loved family and friends.
Elizabeth touched many hearts and was a very special lady to all.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, CT Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:00, followed by a graveside service at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel at 10:30 a.m.
