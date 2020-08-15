Elizabeth Corbin Humphrey

June 6, 1936 - August 6, 2020Elizabeth Corbin Humphrey 84 of Brookfield, Ct. passed away peacefully at New Milford hospital on August 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughter Debra Woodin of New Preston, two grandchildren, Megan Marden of Danbury and Phillip Woodin of Brookfield, her companion Rosario Laselva of Bethel, and several friends in the Brookfield, Danbury area. She was predeceased by a daughter Judy Silver of Stonington, CT.

Elizabeth was born in Danbury, CT June 6, 1936 and attended Brookfield Consolidated School and Danbury High School graduating in 1954. She loved her life in Brookfield and shared many happy memories of growing up there. She also loved art, cooking, the ocean, writing poetry and socializing with friends. She leaves her family and friends with many laughs and happy memories.

A graveside service will be arranged at a later time. Donations in Elizabeth's name may be made to the Diebold Cancer Center in New Milford.



