1/1
Elizabeth Humphrey
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Corbin Humphrey
June 6, 1936 - August 6, 2020Elizabeth Corbin Humphrey 84 of Brookfield, Ct. passed away peacefully at New Milford hospital on August 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughter Debra Woodin of New Preston, two grandchildren, Megan Marden of Danbury and Phillip Woodin of Brookfield, her companion Rosario Laselva of Bethel, and several friends in the Brookfield, Danbury area. She was predeceased by a daughter Judy Silver of Stonington, CT.
Elizabeth was born in Danbury, CT June 6, 1936 and attended Brookfield Consolidated School and Danbury High School graduating in 1954. She loved her life in Brookfield and shared many happy memories of growing up there. She also loved art, cooking, the ocean, writing poetry and socializing with friends. She leaves her family and friends with many laughs and happy memories.
A graveside service will be arranged at a later time. Donations in Elizabeth's name may be made to the Diebold Cancer Center in New Milford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved