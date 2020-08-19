Elizabeth Hunt

Elizabeth Persico Hunt

Elizabeth Persico Hunt passed away unexpectedly at New Milford Hospital on August 14. Our beloved Lolly is survived by her devoted husband Barry of nearly 43 years. Two loving daughters, Katie and Jenna, wonderful "son" Jason, three angelic granddaughters, Maddigan, Jordan and Jacey. Sisters Joanne & Gemma and their husbands. And many loving nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten for her stubborn yet unselfish ways. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. We love you Lolly!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store