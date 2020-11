Elizabeth Krizan1925 - 2020Elizabeth Krizan, 95, of Brookfield, died on November 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Simek) Krizan. She is survived by her siblings, Paula Scozzafava and her husband John, Daniel Krizan, and Emil Krizan; her sister-in-law, Marie Krizan; and many nieces and nephews.Funeral Services and interment in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery will take place in the spring.For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com