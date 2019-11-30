|
|
Elizabeth M. Meadows
May 21, 1932 - Nov. 27, 2019
Elizabeth May Teresa O'Keefe born May 21,1932, New York(Bronx) New York . She is was the oldest of 7 surviving children of a father who left from Cobh, Ireland at 17, Gerard Christopher O'Keefe, and her Irish/Welsh mother who left England at age 8 to Ellis Island, Elizabeth Hughes O'Keefe Clarkin.
She was predeceased by her husband James Peter Meadows, son Michael, brother James O'Keefe and sister Catherine McCann.
She leaves behind daughters Jean Anderson of Middletown Rhode Island and Patt Hunt of Danbury, grandchildren Andrew Anderson (Alayna), Tim Anderson, Bridget Hunt Cunningham (Marlon), Devin Hunt, Michael Meadows (Arielle), Brandon Meadows, Nikki Meadows, and Great Grandson Henry Van Tassel Anderson.
Sisters Alice Keane (Richard), Geraldine Harvey, Maureen Winn (Donald), Eileen Dolan (Edward) and sisters-in-law Nancy O'Keefe and Delores Meadows, brother-in-law Richard Temple.
Known as Aunt May to the O'Keefe's and Aunt Lizzie to the Meadows she leaves scores of nieces and nephews throughout the United States.
Liz retired at age 74 after over forty years in department store retail at Genung's, Steinbecks, and Howland's and at Filenes where she was named a New England Employee of the Year. She volunteered for the Danbury Democratic party for years at the election polls and at the front desk at Danbury Hospital. Liz traveled the US and world with family and her lifelong friends from Featherbed Lane, Sacred Heart parish, the Bronx. She was a passionate fan of the New York Yankees.
Many thanks to the staff on the second floor of Hancock Hall, Staple Street, Danbury where she spent the last two years of her life for their kind, loving and excellent care.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, Main Street, Danbury, CT at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Wooster cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
"In the lilt of Irish laughter, you can hear the angels sing"
Published in News Times on Dec. 1, 2019