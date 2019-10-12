|
Elizabeth M. March
Danbury – Mrs. Elizabeth M. (Mattison) March, age 83, of Danbury, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Danbury Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Edgar W. March.
Mrs. March was born December 23, 1935 in Three Bridges, New Jersey, daughter of the late Elston and Marie (Stryker) Mattison. She worked for many years as a music teacher and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Danbury. She enjoyed painting and music and was a talented musician, having played many instruments. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines, the United Methodist Church Choir and a former member of the Danbury Chorus.
In addition to her husband Edgar, Mrs. March is survived by her children: Melinda Rohde of Sandy Hook and Timothy March and his fiancée Laila Saeyang of Bethel, her sister: Muriel Stillwell of New Jersey, her former son-in-law: Vernon Rohde of Sandy Hook, her grandchildren: Benjamin Kevin March, Sara Elizabeth Rohde, Lilli Ina Rohde, Vernon Carl Rohde III and Timothy March, Jr. She was predeceased by her son: Kevin Edgar March and her brother: Franklin Mattison.
A Memorial Service will be held at the United Methodist Church of Danbury on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Wooster Cemetery in Danbury at the convenience of the family. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
